Joe Gibbs Racing sweeps first round and NASCAR Cup heads to New Hampshire for Round of 12

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Mobil 1 301 Playoffs – Round of 12 Site: Loudon, New Hampshire. Track: New…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Mobil 1 301

Playoffs – Round of 12

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (USA).

Last year: 2024’s Round of 12 opener took place in Kansas City and saw a surprising win by Ross Chastain who held off a late surge from William Byron, earning him his first victory of the season.

Last race: Christopher Bell secured the win in Bristol and capped off a first-round sweep by Joe Gibbs Racing after taking the lead with four laps to go.

Next race: September 28, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola earned the victory in Bristol as the decision to skip a late-race tire swap turned out to be enough to secure his second win of the season in the playoff opener.

Next race: September 27, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

EJP 175

Playoffs – Round of 10

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 175 laps, 185.15 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, Noon (FS1).

Last year: 2024’s final race of Round of 10 took place at the Kansas Speedway and was won by Corey Heim after pole-sitter Ty Majeski ran out of gas on the final lap, handing over the lead to Heim.

Last race: Layne Riggs secured his third win of the season and earned a playoff berth in the Round of 8 while employing an aggressive racing style that gave him the lead with 100 laps to go.

Next race: October 3, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Site: Baku, Azerbaijan.

Track: Baku City Circuit.

Race distance: 51 laps, 190 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:25 a.m., practice, 7:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 4:25 a.m., qualifying, 7:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 7:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Oscar Piastri capitalized on a late crash by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, eventually edging out Charles Leclerc to take the win in a race that ended under the Virtual Safety Car.

Last race: Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix, beating a second-place Lando Norris by 19 seconds after the two McLaren drivers were caught up in a messy team orders dispute over the final 10 laps.

Next race: October 5, Marina Bay, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Next race: The 2025 season has ended.

Last race: Josef Newgarden held off a late surge from Alex Palou, earning him his first win of the year and breaking a 20-race losing streak in the season finale at Nashville. Alex Palou, who had previously secured the title on August 10 in Portland, won the 2025 NTT IndyCar season, marking his third consecutive series championship.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: zMax Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: September 28, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Dennis Roth Classic

Next race: September 19 – 20.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

