Japan secures first pool match win in 31 years at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Japan earned a first pool match win in 31 years at the Women’s Rugby World Cup after seeing off Spain 29-21 in York on Sunday.

Spain finished its seventh World Cup without a win for the first time.

The Sakura Fifteen responded to a 14-5 halftime deficit by scoring four consecutive tries.

Japan, already dominating territory and possession, simply became more patient in the second half and frustrated Las Leonas into conceding 16 penalties. Spain went on a yellow-card warning twice from Sara Cox, who became the first female referee to control 50 tests.

Japan captain and flanker Iroha Nagata, who went to the 2017 World Cup as a center, busted three tackles to open the second-half scoring. Prop Wako Kitano, Japan’s strongest player, barged over next, followed by wing Komachi Imakugi.

Spain scrumhalf Anne Fernandez de Corres received a yellow card for head contact on Japan midfielder Haruka Hirotsu, who went off for a head injury check. Her brief replacement, No. 8 Jennifer Nduka, finished a 20-phase attack for Japan’s fifth try.

Japan has won World Cup games since 1994 but they were for minor playoff positions.

Spain went to Japan in July for the first time and lost both tests 32-19 and 30-19 but used the lessons to lead 14-5.

After an opening try by Japan fullback Sora Nishimura, the eventual player of the match, Spain powered over forwards Cristina Blanco and 38-year-old lock Monica Castelo, who retired after Spain missed the 2022 World Cup. Castelo is retiring for good this time with captain Laura Delgado.

