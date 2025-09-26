Jaedyn Shaw has struggled this year. Her trade to Gotham might be a new chapter

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — It’s been a whirlwind year for Gotham midfielder Jaedyn Shaw. When she joined the club earlier…

When she joined the club earlier this month, on the heels of her headline-making trade — Gotham acquired her from the North Carolina Courage for a National Women’s Soccer League-record $1.25 million in intraleague transfer funds — the team became her third in a long year that has sent her from coast to coast.

But when the 20-year-old took her new home pitch for the first time Friday night for Gotham’s 3-0 rout of the Portland Thorns, the New York City suburbs looked like the right landing spot as Shaw quickly became a crowd favorite at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

“The coaching staff and all of my teammates have really helped me just feel comfortable here,” Shaw said. “It’s been a really seamless transition into the group.”

Her first appearance for Gotham came on Sept. 12, when she scored in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Wave — the team she played for before being shipped to North Carolina.

On Friday night against Portland, Shaw assisted on Midge Purce’s goal.

“When you bring in a player like that, you’re not only bringing in somebody with already so much experience — but at the same time, I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what she can do,” Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle said.

Shaw’s fans are hopeful the trade could trigger a comeback of sorts for the young player, who’s had her share of setbacks.

A recent omission from national team training and an Olympics-ending injury have dimmed some expectations surrounding her international contributions, and her time in North Carolina didn’t pan out how she might have hoped. In 19 games with the Courage, Shaw had three goals and one assist, and her minutes dwindled as the season wore on.

That was no cause for concern for Gotham coach Juan Carlos Amorós.

“If I asked how many games Esther González played for her club before joining us, the answer would be zero,” Amorós said, referencing his team’s league-topping scorer. “She didn’t play at all, yet we believed she was a great player who could help us — and three years later, she’s one of the best in the league and in the world.”

The trade from North Carolina dropped Shaw into the middle of a top playoff contender — in large part thanks to Gonzalez — meaning Shaw will be continuing her development on a big stage.

“I’m grateful to be part of those headlines and records,” Shaw said, “but ultimately, it comes down to what I can do on the field.”

