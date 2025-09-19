Jack Wilson throws first pitch to son Jacob before Pirates-A’s game to recall moment 19 years ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson threw out the first pitch Friday to his son, Jacob, who…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson threw out the first pitch Friday to his son, Jacob, who plays the same position for the Athletics as they revisited a similar scene from 19 years ago.

In 2006, 4-year-old Jacob Wilson threw out the first pitch to Jack before a Pirates game.

Jack Wilson played 12 seasons in the major leagues, including 2001-09 in Pittsburgh. His best season was in 2004 when he batted .308 with 59 RBIs and a league-leading 12 triples.

Jacob Wilson entered Friday’s game hitting .320 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs. This season, he became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for the All-Star Game.

Jack Wilson, wearing a Pirates jersey, clapped and pumped his right fist in the eighth inning when Jacob Wilson chased down a hard grounder between short and third base and then made a jump throw to toss out the batter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.