Ivan Ivanov and Jeline Vandromme win US Open junior titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov added new trophies to their collections Saturday, capturing the U.S. Open junior boys and girls titles in straight sets.

Vandromme took down Swedish qualifier Lea Nilsson 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the girls’ draw, overcoming an early deficit and fighting through a tie break to take the first set before speeding out to grab the second.

“I don’t think I can believe it yet,” Vandromme said on court after the win. “I’m super happy with my week here, with the level I showed,”

The Belgian player was on a hot streak in New York this year, upsetting No. 2 Hannah Klugman and No. 3 Kristina Penickova on her way to the final.

On the boys’ side, reigning Wimbledon boys’ champion Ivanov handily added another Slam title to his growing list of accolades. The No. 1 seed took down fellow countryman Alexander Vasilev 7-5, 6-3 in an all-Bulgarian match-up celebrated by numerous Bulgarian flags in the stan ds.

“Full Bulgarian final and full Bulgarian crowd,” Ivanov said with a smile. “I’m very happy that this happened, and I’m very happy that I took success today.”

In doubles, sisters Alena Kovackova and Jana Kovackova took the win over Vandromme and her partner, Laima Vladson, while Keaton Hance and Jack Kennedy won the boys’ title over Noah Johnston and Benjamin Willwerth in an All-American final.

