Isak could make first Premier League start for Liverpool after Ekitike suspension

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alexander Isak could make his first Premier League start for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has been easing the Sweden striker into the action since he completed a British record $170 million deadline day transfer to Anfield. Until then, Isak had a disrupted offseason.

The suspension of Hugo Ekitike, who was red-carded for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration against Southampton on Tuesday, means Isak could be called upon at Selhurst Park.

The forward has already started games in the Champions League and English League Cup, where he scored his first goal for Liverpool on Tuesday. Isak has yet to be given 90 minutes for Liverpool and was taken off at halftime midweek.

Slot said he does not expect Isak to be up to full match sharpness until after the international break next month.

Federico Chiesa is another option in place of Ekitike after the Italian impressed with two assists against Southampton.

Liverpool is the only team in the top flight with a 100% record. But the defending champion lost to Palace on penalties in the Community Shield in August.

Key matchups

The tests keep on coming for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s team travels to Newcastle on Sunday having already faced Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The trip to St James’ Park against Champions League rival Newcastle ends that brutal run of fixtures at the start of the campaign. Arsenal doesn’t then meet one of the traditional English heavyweights until Tottenham in November.

United will be aiming to build on last week’s dramatic win against Chelsea when it travels to Brentford on Saturday.

Players to watch

Whether from the start or off the bench, Isak will draw all eyes after his first goal for Liverpool. His 32 goals for Newcastle and Sweden last season earned him a reputation as one of Europe’s deadliest finishers and his strike on Tuesday should be the first of many.

Speaking of goal machines, Erling Haaland has 13 in eight appearances for Man City and Norway. A home game against newly promoted Burnley could extend that record if he overcomes a back issue picked up against Arsenal last week.

Out of action

Ekitike is suspended for his red card midweek and so is Casemiro for his sending off against Chelsea.

Arsenal will be without Noni Madueke for weeks because of a knee injury.

Off the field

Tensions are rising at West Ham after four losses, with fans staging protests last week and calling for changes at board level.

Pressure is also mounting on manager Graham Potter, with growing speculation about his future after just nine months in the job.

