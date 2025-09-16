Injuries hit Atletico Madrid ahead of Champions League opener at Liverpool

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid will be depleted by injuries for its Champions League opener at Liverpool on Wednesday. Four…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid will be depleted by injuries for its Champions League opener at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Four players won’t make the trip to England, including forward Julián Alvarez, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Also out for the match at Anfield were defender José María Giménez and midfielders Álex Baena and Johnny Cardoso, both newcomers to the squad.

Alvarez, Baena and Giménez were hurt in Atletico’s 2-0 home win against Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Cardoso was nursing a left ankle sprain from practice on Monday.

Atletico, seeking its first Champions League title, was eliminated by city rival Real Madrid in last season’s round of 16.

