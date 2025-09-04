Indiana plays Chicago following Mitchell’s 29-point outing

Chicago Sky (10-30, 4-15 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (21-20, 11-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (10-30, 4-15 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (21-20, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Chicago Sky after Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points in the Indiana Fever’s 85-79 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever are 11-8 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sky are 4-15 in conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.4 assists per game led by Ariel Atkins averaging 3.7.

Indiana scores 84.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 85.4 Chicago gives up. Chicago’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Indiana has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Fever won 92-70 in the last meeting on Aug. 10. Mitchell led the Fever with 26 points, and Rachel Banham led the Sky with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sky. Atkins is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

