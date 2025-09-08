Indiana hosts Minnesota after Hiedeman’s 24-point game

Minnesota Lynx (33-9, 19-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (23-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (33-9, 19-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (23-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Indiana Fever after Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points in the Lynx’s 78-72 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever are 12-9 in home games. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.5.

The Lynx have gone 14-7 away from home. Minnesota has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 24 the Lynx won 97-84 led by 32 points from Napheesa Collier, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collier is averaging 23 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Lynx. Courtney Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

