Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered and Moisés Ballesteros hit a tiebreaking triple, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Friday.

Happ finished with three hits and two RBIs as Chicago posted its third consecutive victory. Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored twice for the NL wild-card leaders.

Matthew Boyd (13-8) pitched five innings and allowed four runs in his first win since Aug. 19. The All-Star left-hander is 2-4 with a 5.31 ERA in his last seven starts.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer for Tampa Bay in his first game against his former team. Morel was acquired in a July 2024 trade with the Cubs.

The Rays lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Happ capped Chicago’s three-run second with a tying single off Shane Baz (9-12), and the Cubs added two more in the third.

Hoerner walked and scored on Ballesteros’ first career triple into the corner in right. Ballesteros scampered home when Matt Shaw bounced into a fielder’s choice.

Tampa Bay got one back on Nick Fortes’ RBI single in the fourth, but that was the last hit of the game for the Rays.

After Boyd departed, Porter Hodge, Drew Pomeranz, Brad Keller and Andrew Kittredge each worked a perfect inning for the Cubs. Kittredge picked up his fourth save in five chances.

Key moment

Happ hit a leadoff drive to right off Edwin Uceta in the fourth, giving the Cubs a 6-4 lead. It was Happ’s 21st homer of the season.

Key stat

Boyd picked Everson Pereira off first for the second out of the fourth. It was Boyd’s major league-best 11th pickoff of the season.

Up next

Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.64 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay on Saturday, and fellow right-hander Colin Rea (10-6, 4.20 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

___

