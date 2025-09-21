High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine calls herself an ‘ambassador’ for her country

TOKYO (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine won only a bronze medal Sunday in the high jump on the final…

TOKYO (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine won only a bronze medal Sunday in the high jump on the final day of the world championships in Tokyo.

Of course, she was disappointed. “It wasn’t the result I wanted,” she said.

She is, after all, the defending Olympic champion and the world-record holder in the event (2.10 meters). She was also the defending champion from the 2023 worlds in Budapest.

But she has a much more important, high-visibility job.

“I feel I’m an ambassador for Ukraine,” she said. “The war in Ukraine continues and athletes try to do their best to attract attention, to show we are a strong nation, and we’ll never give up.”

“I’m so thankful to the Ukrainian people for supporting and watching in this difficult time,” she added, “to find the time to watch track and field.”

Sunday’s high jump was interrupted several times by heavy downpours in Tokyo, a minor distraction compared to life in Ukraine and in Mahuchikh’s hometown of Dnipro.

People are pelted there almost daily with rockets and missiles, she said.

“All I can say is it’s tough conditions all over Ukraine,” she said, a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders. “Every day a rocket attack. Every night a rocket attack. People are not sleeping. Yesterday, it was a missile attack in my city.

“Nothing has changed from 2022,” she added. “We continue fighting.”

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia won gold with a jump of 2 meters with silver for Maria Zodzik of Poland also at 2 meters. Mahuchikh shared bronze with Angelina Topic of Serbia, tied at 1.97 meters.

“It’s such an honor to share a medal with such an athlete,” Topic said. “Such an honor for my life.”

Mahuchikh, who turned 24 just a few days ago, said she hasn’t been home in almost a year, training in Portugal and Estonia with an apartment in Belgium.

She described what it might be like trying to remain and train in Ukraine amid daily bombardment — or fear of bombardment.

“I understand if I want to get results — to get medals — I should train outside because in Ukraine every time there is a rocket attack and you go to a shelter,” she said. “It’s impossible to train to get the highest results.”

She said her family left the country to visit her earlier this year. She’s planning a trip home this fall and said death from the war has not touched her family.

“My family is in Ukraine and they want to be in Ukraine,” she said “And if I wouldn’t be an athlete I’d be in Ukraine because it’s my country. My family in Dnipro says if they die it’s OK.”

