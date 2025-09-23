Herrera hits tying 2-run homer in big fifth for St. Louis as Cardinals hold off Giants 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a tying two-run homer in the decisive fifth inning before St. Louis scored…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a tying two-run homer in the decisive fifth inning before St. Louis scored the go-ahead run on San Francisco second baseman Casey Schmitt’s error and Jordan Walker added an RBI groundout, sending the Cardinals past the Giants 6-5 on Monday night.

Michael McGreevy (8-3) allowed five runs on six hits over five innings. The right-hander came in with an 11-inning scoreless streak, but that ended when he surrendered a leadoff home run to Heliot Ramos to begin his outing.

JoJo Romero, the fifth St. Louis pitcher, tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save.

José Fermín doubled twice and drove in a run for the Cardinals. And once they went ahead 5-4, starter Justin Verlander’s night was done.

Rafael Devers homered leading off the Giants’ half of the fifth, while Ramos added a two-run single in the fourth after his 19th home run earlier.

Verlander (3-11) was tagged for six runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings as San Francisco kicked off a season-ending six-game homestand. He came in with a 0.36 ERA over his previous four starts.

Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge made his Oracle Park debut as designated hitter a week after being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. He became the youngest position player for the Giants to play in their home ballpark at 20 years, 337 days old — and youngest since pitcher Madison Bumgarner pinch hit at 20 and 330 days on June 27, 2010.

Key moment

Verlander’s defense turned a snazzy 6-2-5-4 double play to end the second. St. Louis manager Carlos Marmol argued animatedly, apparently that the ball had hit Walker in the foot, but it wasn’t a reviewable play.

Key stat

Ramos has 40 multi-hit games this season, and the last Giant to reach 40 was now-executive Buster Posey with 47 in 2017, and the last outfielder to accomplish the feat was Denard Span in 2016 with 46.

Up next

RHP Andre Pallante (6-14, 5.23 ERA) pitches the middle game Tuesday night for St. Louis opposite Giants RHP Logan Webb (14-11, 3.27).

