Heineman drives in winning run in 10th inning as Blue Jays rally to beat Astros

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Heineman drove in the winning run in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single against Craig Kimbrel (0-1) to begin the 10th, advancing automatic runner Myles Straw to third base. Daulton Varsho struck out and Heineman followed with a fielder’s choice grounder to first base, where a diving Christian Walker couldn’t throw home in time to retire the speedy Straw.

Jeff Hoffman (9-6) pitched one inning for the win.

Toronto trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth against Bryan Abreu, but the Blue Jays loaded the bases with two walks and a single before Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a game-tying hit to left field.

Abreu sent it to extra innings by striking out George Springer and getting Straw to fly out.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run for Houston but the Astros lost for the fourth time in five games.

Astros right-hander Luis Garcia exited with two outs in the second inning because of a sore right elbow.

Garcia was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He gestured to his elbow and then motioned to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph pitch to Ernie Clement.

The Blue Jays didn’t get a hit until Springer’s leadoff homer against Enyel De Los Santos in the sixth. The homer was Springer’s 28th.

Key moment

Heineman collected the first game-winning RBI of his career.

Key stat

Springer’s homer traveled 450 feet.

Up next

RHP José Berríos (9-5, 4.02 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday against Astros RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.68).

