Hawks trade former 1st-round pick Kobe Bufkin to Nets for cash considerations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets acquired guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations, the teams announced Tuesday.

Bufkin played in just 27 games because of injuries since Atlanta drafted him out of Michigan with the No. 15 pick in 2023. He averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bufkin broke his thumb and appeared in 17 games as a rookie. He made 10 appearances last year before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

He joins a crowded backcourt in Brooklyn. The Nets used three of their five first-round picks to draft guards, taking Russian Egor Demin of BYU at No. 8, Frenchman Nolan Traoré at No. 19 and Israeli Ben Saraf 26th overall.

