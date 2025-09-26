Harry Kane scores his 100th goal for Bayern in 104th game in win over Bremen

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 99th and 100th goals for Bayern Munich in his 104th game for the…

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 99th and 100th goals for Bayern Munich in his 104th game for the German champion as Bayern won 4-0 against Werder Bremen on Friday.

Kane reached 100 goals in all competitions for Bayern one game sooner than two of modern soccer’s most prolific scorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo needed 105 games to score 100 for Real Madrid in 2011 and Erling Haaland’s 100th for Manchester City last year also came in his 105th game.

“It’s crazy even for me, to be honest. Obviously it’s an honor to reach 100 goals for this great club,” Kane told broadcaster Sky.

“A big thanks to all the staff, the players, everyone who helped me get to where I am. But 100 goals, to do it that quickly, is something I’m really proud of. But as I always say, it’s on to the next one now and hopefully I can reach another hundred as soon as possible.”

After Jonathan Tah’s backheel gave Bayern the lead, Kane scored his first of the night from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after being fouled by Marco Friedl and his second off a pass from Luis Díaz in the 65th for a 3-0 lead. Kane was smiling broadly as he celebrated the landmark goal.

Even by Kane’s standards, it’s been a prolific start to the new season. Including Friday’s goals, Kane has 15 in eight games so far in 2025-26 for Bayern, along with one goal for England against Serbia.

His hopes of a third hat trick of the season ended when he was substituted for Nicolas Jackson in the 78th. Konrad Laimer made it 4-0 in the 87th.

Kane is under contract with Bayern until the end of next season and coach Vincent Kompany dismissed a question speculating whether the England captain might seek a return to the Premier League next year.

“I honestly have to say that isn’t a topic for us. We don’t discuss that, we don’t need to discuss that,” Kompany told Sky. “What he’s showing now is how he feels, I believe, and that was another nice moment for him today.”

Bayern stretched its lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a fifth win in as many games as it prepares to visit Pafos of Cyprus in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bremen is 14th in the 18-team league and could drop into the relegation zone depending on other teams’ results on Saturday and Sunday.

Bayern played in a grey and green special edition shirt to commemorate Munich’s Oktoberfest but it prompted protests in the stadium. A large banner raised at one end of the arena called for Bayern to play in its traditional red and white instead.

