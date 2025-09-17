Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race

BOSTON (AP) — Brett Harris had a go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat…

BOSTON (AP) — Brett Harris had a go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Tuesday night for their first five-game winning streak in over a year.

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and an RBI double for the Athletics, on their longest winning streak since six in a row from April 28 to May 4 last season.

Boston dropped into the third AL wild card, a half-game behind Houston and two games behind the New York Yankees.

Boston entered one game back of the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card. The Red Sox have lost four of five.

The Red Sox went ahead in the third when Rob Refsnyder scored from first when Carlos Narváez doubled to left-center and the ball deflected Lawrence Butler for an error as the center fielder tried to scoop it.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs allowed an unearned run and five hits in four innings. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, striking out Ceddanne Rafaela and getting Romy Gonzalez to ground into a double play.

Mitch Spence (3-5) allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings and Hogan Harris got four outs for his third save.

Boston rookie Connelly Early allowed struck out six over five innings before giving up a single to start the sixth. He struck out Nick Kurtz before being pulled in favor of reliever Greg Wissert (6-6).

Key moment

Greg Wissert (6-6) relieved starter Connelly Early with one out and one on in the sixth, struck out Brent Rooker, then gave up Soderstrom’s RBI double off the Green Monster. Wissert then yielded a walk, followed by Harris’ single.

Key stat

Trevor Story became the fourth player in the expansion era to be successful on his first 30 stolen bases attempts in a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, joining Vince Coleman (44 in 1989), Carl Crawford (30 in 2009) and Trea Turner (30 in 2023).

Up next

A’s RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 8.53 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.31 on Wednesday.

