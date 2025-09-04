Hamilton’s grid penalty gives him ‘more to fight for’ in Monza debut with Ferrari

MONZA, Italy (AP) — As if a first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari isn’t incentive enough this weekend, Lewis Hamilton…

MONZA, Italy (AP) — As if a first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari isn’t incentive enough this weekend, Lewis Hamilton says he has extra motivation for his first time in red at the iconic Monza track.

A disastrous Dutch Grand Prix last weekend for both Hamilton and Ferrari culminated in the seven-time world champion being handed a five-place grid penalty — to be served at Monza — for failing to slow down enough while driving to the grid before the race.

“I landed back home and then saw that I got this penalty and I was really, really shocked,” Hamilton said Thursday.

“To get the penalty and get (license) penalty points was pretty hard core, but I’m over it, there’s no point moaning about it, I’ve just got to move forwards.”

However, that has only served to spur him on even more as Hamilton prepares to race at the Temple of Speed for the 19th time but a first with the Italian Scuderia.

“It’s going to be challenging this weekend,” Hamilton added. “Qualifying is already… it’s already so close between us all, so just getting into Q3 is tough, getting into the top five is very, very tough.

“Then, on top of that, to be set back five places is not great when you’re going into your first Monza GP with Ferrari, but in the end it gives me more to fight for and I’m very motivated to make up those places.”

The 40-year-old Hamilton has had a difficult first season with the Italian team. He won a sprint race in China in March and has three fourth-place finishes — including at Imola in May in his first taste of racing in red in Italy — but hasn’t yet reached the podium in a grand prix for Ferrari.

Hamilton hit the wall at the Dutch Grand Prix as both Ferraris failed to finish but he said there were still “loads of positives” to take from the weekend.

The British driver is sixth in the drivers’ championship with 109 points — 200 fewer than leader Oscar Piastri.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” Hamilton said about his start with Ferrari. “Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of the feeling? No, but that’s life.

“I like to think that we’re coming, even though we had a difficult Sunday, we’re coming out on the brighter end of the tunnel.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.