Ha-Seong Kim joins the Braves and starts at shortstop in his first game with his new team

CHICAGO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim joined the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and started at shortstop in his first game with his new team.

The 29-year-old Kim was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday. He was in the sixth spot in the lineup for the second game of Atlanta’s three-game set at the Chicago Cubs.

“He’s going to play pretty much every day,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s going to play shortstop.”

The Braves also brought up left-hander Hayden Harris from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed outfielder Jurickson Profar on the paternity list. Right-hander Wander Suero was designated for assignment.

Kim, who also can play second base and third, has been on the IL with lower back inflammation since Aug. 21. He has been limited to 24 games this year, batting .214 with two homers and five RBIs.

Kim signed a $29 million, two-year contract with Tampa Bay in February that includes a $16 million player option for next year.

Kim made his big league debut with San Diego in 2021. He hit .242 with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 games over four seasons with the Padres.

“Good ballplayer,” Snitker said. “I think that’s a good acquisition. Shortstops are hard to come by and to get an established one like this is pretty good.”

Before Tuesday’s game, Kim told reporters through a translator that his back feels better.

“I’m obviously excited to play alongside a talented group of players,” Kim said. “I’m obviously very excited to finish the season on a high note, in a healthy way.”

