Gulfstream Park set to host 10th Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 24, part of track’s championship meet

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gulfstream Park will play host to the 10th edition of the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 24, one of the highlights of the track’s annual championship meet that starts on Thanksgiving Day.

From Nov. 27 through March 29, the track will offer 68 stakes races worth a combined $15.2 million — with $3 million of that going to the 10th anniversary running of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

Pegasus Day will again include the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational. Also carrying a $1 million purse: The Florida Derby, one of the top Kentucky Derby prep races. The Florida Derby is scheduled for March 28.

Pegasus Day and Florida Derby day will both have 10 stakes races on the schedule. Other top Kentucky Derby preps include the Holy Bull on Jan. 31 and the Fountain of Youth on Feb. 28.

