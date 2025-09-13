Guirassy keeps Dortmund on track, Stuttgart stumbles in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored again as Borussia Dortmund defeated 10-man Heidenheim 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while…

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored again as Borussia Dortmund defeated 10-man Heidenheim 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Stuttgart’s disappointing start to the season continued.

Stuttgart, the German Cup champion, slumped to a 3-1 loss at Freiburg despite taking the lead through Ermedin Demirović scoring with his heel.

Freiburg, which lost both its opening games while conceding seven goals, struck back with two goals from Croatia forward Igor Matanović on his injury comeback and another from Derry Scherhant.

Stuttgart has now lost two of its opening three games.

Heidenheim endured a dreadful start against Dortmund with defender Leart Pacarada going off injured before Georgian forward Budu Zivzivadze was sent off for a bad challenge on Felix Nmecha.

Guirassy headed in the opener in the 33rd to take his tally to four goals in three games and Maximilian Beier added another before the break.

Jakub Kaminski scored 14 minutes into stoppage time for Cologne to draw 3-3 in Wolfsburg and dent the home team’s celebrations a day after the 80th anniversary of its founding.

With new signing Christian Eriksen watching from the substitutes’ bench, the game saw three goals scored in injury time. Isak Bergmann made it 2-2 for Cologne in the first minute of stoppages but Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold thought he had won it with a brilliant free kick eight minutes later. But Kaminski had the final say to keep promoted Cologne unbeaten since its return to the top division.

Hoffenheim snatched a 4-2 win at Union Berlin with the Berlin-born Fisnik Asllani scoring twice against his old club.

Johan Bakayoko led Leipzig to a 1-0 win in Mainz.

Bayern Munich was hosting promoted Hamburger SV later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

322 words

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.