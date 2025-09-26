Guardiola says Walker ‘one of the greatest fullbacks ever’ ahead of return to Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Kyle Walker as “one of the greatest fullbacks ever” and…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Kyle Walker as “one of the greatest fullbacks ever” and ranked him alongside superstars like Cafu and Javier Zanetti ahead of the England defender’s return to Etihad Stadium with Burnley on Saturday.

It will be the 35-year-old Walker’s first match against City since leaving the club where he had eight trophy-filled years, some as captain. He spent part of last season on loan at AC Milan before an offseason move to promoted Burnley.

“Absolutely,” Guardiola said Friday, when asked if Walker should be rated as highly as right backs such as former Brazil international Cafu, ex-Argentina defender Zanetti and France great Lilian Thuram. “One of the greatest fullbacks ever.

“When you had to control that side with the wingers, I slept like a baby before the games with Kyle there. He could handle top, top-class wingers in the world with his speed.”

Walker won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City, as well as six domestic cups, before his standards slipped last season and he lost his place in the team.

“An incredible figure in the locker room … always being there in the good and the bad moments,” Guardiola said.

“Of course (last) season was tough for everyone, for him, for all of us. But I don’t like to judge one behavior for a short period of time. He was unbelievable.”

Guardiola said Erling Haaland was fit to play for City after a minor back complaint following the 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday.

