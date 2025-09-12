Guardiola ready to ‘adapt’ to Donnarumma’s strengths after Ederson’s exit from Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is willing to adapt the team’s approach following the signing of…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is willing to adapt the team’s approach following the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and will not expect the Italian to offer the same ball-playing abilities as the departed Ederson Moraes.

Ederson, who ended his trophy-laden eight-year spell at City by joining Fenerbahce last week, revolutionized the goalkeeper position in English soccer with his distribution and technical skills.

That made him a perfect fit for Guardiola’s style of play but the same cannot be said of Donnarumma, a brilliant shot-stopper whose strength isn’t passing the ball out from the back.

Donnarumma is in contention to make his debut for City in the Manchester derby against United in the Premier League on Sunday following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, although Guardiola wouldn’t confirm whether the Italy international will start.

“Always I try to adapt to the quality of the players,” Guardiola said Friday. “I will not demand Gigi do something that is uncomfortable.

“We are talking about the best player I have ever seen in the distribution, short or long, with Ederson. We didn’t take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality.”

Guardiola said he wasn’t trying to “undermine” Donnarumma by pointing out Ederson’s qualities and spoke glowingly about his new signing’s strengths.

“He’s so tall. He’s so huge,” Guardiola said with a smile, adding: “He’s a big presence on the big stages.

“What he has done in the Champions League last season at Villa Park, Anfield, many games, proves how good he is.”

Guardiola said he met Donnarumma for the first time on Wednesday but didn’t see him train on Thursday.

“We’ll see,” Guardiola said when asked if Donnarumma will come in for James Trafford, who has started City’s first three games in the Premier League — a win at Wolverhampton before back-to-back losses to Tottenham and Brighton.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.