Guardiola raises doubt about Rodri fitness for Arsenal-Man City game and aims playful dig at Arteta

Manchester City star Rodri still is not fully comfortable on his return from a serious knee injury and might not be risked against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday at the end of an intense week of games, Pep Guardiola said.

Rodri, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, was out for eight months last season with an ACL injury and is still recovering his full fitness after a setback during the summer at the Club World Cup.

After missing the start of the season, Rodri played the majority of the 3-0 win over Manchester United in the league on Sunday and started again against Napoli in a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Thursday, before asking to come off in the 60th minute.

Asked if Rodri would be ready to play another huge match at Arsenal this weekend, Guardiola said: “It’s a good question. I don’t know yet.”

Guardiola pointed out that Rodri said he didn’t feel comfortable during training on Wednesday, nor before coming off against Napoli.

“Of course he comes from a tough, tough injury — we have to be alert and we will decide on Sunday how he feels,” said Guardiola, who added that Rodri’s confidence in his knee isn’t completely back.

“With the greatest, greatest players I have trained in my managerial career, even as a player, I see it’s here,” Guardiola said, pointing to his head, “that they are incredibly self-confident, and Rodri is that. But the knee is completely different to how you think. The knee needs its process and as long as you are patient with that — and we are patient with him — he will be back.”

Arsenal’s spending

Being without Rodri against Arsenal would be a huge blow to City, which lost 5-1 on its most recent league trip to Emirates Stadium last season.

Arsenal spent approximately 250 million pounds ($335 million) on new players in the summer transfer window, a big statement of intent in the club’s bid to win a first major trophy since 2020 after three straight runner-up finishes in the Premier League and a semifinal exit in the Champions League last season.

It puts added pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was once assistant to Guardiola at City.

“Only I want to say to my friend Mikel Arteta, if he wins the title, it will just (be) because he spent (a lot), not because he works a lot or (because of) his players,” Guardiola said with a smile that suggested his playful comments were tongue-in-cheek.

“A bit like Liverpool — if Arne (Slot) wins again (the Premier League), it’s because he spent a lot of money, right? Because it’s not just at Man City where that happens, right? Listen, any club can do whatever it wants. I know how I have been treated is completely different but what he (Arteta) wants to spend is because he wanted to and that’s fine.”

Guardiola said Arsenal’s spending has put Arteta’s team among the best in Europe.

“Step by step, window by window, Arsenal is getting better,” he said. “Last season in Europe, they make an incredible step forward and they are, for me, the most solid team … in every department, what a team.”

Arsenal is in second place in the league, three points behind Liverpool, and three points ahead of eighth-placed City.

