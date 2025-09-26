Grizzlies center Zach Edey to miss 6-9 weeks while recovering from ankle surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey could miss the first two months of the season while recovering…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey could miss the first two months of the season while recovering from ankle surgery, the team said Friday.

Edey had surgery in early June to address laxity in his left ankle. He has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities and is expected to return to play in 6-9 weeks.

A two-time national player of the year at Purdue, Edey missed 12 games early last season because of a sprained left ankle. He went on to play in 66 games, making 55 starts, and averaged 9.2 points and a rookie-leading 8.3 rebounds. He was voted to the All-Rookie first team.

The Grizzlies provided other medical updates Friday ahead of training camp:

— Rookie guard Cedric Coward, the 11th-overall pick in this summer’s draft, is expected to be a full participant in camp following the completion of his left shoulder rehabilitation. He injured his shoulder early last season at Washington State.

— Center Jaren Jackson Jr., who underwent a procedure to repair turf toe in his right foot in early July, has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities. He is expected to return to play in 4-6 weeks.

— Forward Brandon Clarke will have an arthroscopic procedure to relieve knee synovitis in his right knee. The knee issue popped up during offseason training. Clarke had a procedure on his right knee in mid-March to repair a high-grade sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament.

