Grimsby fined for fielding ineligible player during historic win against Man United

LONDON (AP) — Grimsby Town has been fined 20,000 pounds ($26,750) for fielding an ineligible player in its historic win against Manchester United last week.

The fourth tier team produced one of the biggest upsets in English soccer to knock United out of the English League Cup after a penalty shootout.

But it has since emerged that Grimsby player Clarke Oduor was not eligible to play because he had not been registered in time to take part in the second round match.

The English Football League said Tuesday it had issued a fine, of which $13,375 will be suspended until the end of the season.

Oduor was registered one minute after the deadline the day before the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with Grimsby winning 12-11 in the shootout.

“The Club self-reported the breach upon discovery the day after the fixture had been completed,” the League said.

It added the infringement was not deliberate and there was “no intention to deceive or mislead” on Grimsby’s part.

