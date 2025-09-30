Griezmann scores his 200th goal with Atletico Madrid in team’s Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal with Atletico Madrid in the team’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt in…

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal with Atletico Madrid in the team’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Griezmann, the club’s all-time leading scorer, hit the milestone goal with a shot from close range after an assist by Julián Alvarez in first-half stoppage time.

“I’m happy and very proud to have reached this mark,” Griezmann said. “It wasn’t easy.”

After scoring, Griezmann held up a jersey with the No. 200 and the nickname “Grizi” on the back.

The France forward also had a goal disallowed for a handball in the 67th minute.

He got a standing ovation from the crowd at Metropolitano stadium when he was substituted in the final minutes.

Atletico cruised to a 5-1 win for its third straight victory across all competitions. It was coming off a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano and a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid — both in the Spanish league and both at home.

Griezmann had scored his first goal of the season in the Madrid derby on Saturday.

“The team has good momentum,” Griezmann said. “We have to stay on this path.”

The 34-year-old Griezmann became Atletico’s top scorer all-time when he netted against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2024 to surpass Luis Aragonés’ 173 goals.

Griezmann is in his 10th season with Atletico. His first stint with the club was from 2014-19 before joining Barcelona for what were two mostly disappointing seasons. He returned to Atletico in 2021 on a one-year loan that was eventually extended.

Griezmann recently had his contract with Atletico extended until 2027.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.