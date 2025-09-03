Gregor Townsend to stay on as Scotland rugby coach until 2027 World Cup

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Gregor Townsend extended his contract as head coach of Scotland’s rugby team through to the 2027…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Gregor Townsend extended his contract as head coach of Scotland’s rugby team through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup and said Wednesday he wanted to see his improving players live up to their potential.

Townsend is already Scotland’s longest-serving coach of the professional era, having been appointed in the summer of 2017, so his new deal takes him up to a decade in the job. It also means he’ll be in charge for a third World Cup.

The former Scotland flyhalf’s previous contract was due to expire after next year’s Six Nations and there was some doubt about whether he would be retained following back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the northern hemisphere competition.

“Being the Scotland head coach is a massive honour for me personally, a true privilege,” Townsend said. “The opportunity to coach my country at another Rugby World Cup is exciting and I am hugely motivated to help the team perform to its potential.

“Over recent years I have been really encouraged by the progress the team has made and the depth we have built in a number of positions.”

Scotland had 12 players in the British and Irish Lions’ squad for the recent tour of Australia.

