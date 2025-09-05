Golden State plays Minnesota, seeks 6th straight win

Minnesota Lynx (32-9, 18-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-18, 9-12 Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (32-9, 18-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-18, 9-12 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota Lynx.

The Valkyries have gone 9-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 78.6 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Lynx are 18-4 in conference matchups. Minnesota leads the Western Conference scoring 87.0 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

Golden State averages 78.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 77.2 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Golden State gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 82-71 on July 6, with Napheesa Collier scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alanna Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Tiffany Hayes: out (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

