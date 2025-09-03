Golden State faces Dallas, looks for 5th straight win

Dallas Wings (9-32, 3-18 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (22-18, 8-12 Western Conference) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (9-32, 3-18 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (22-18, 8-12 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Dallas Wings.

The Valkyries are 8-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Veronica Burton leads the Valkyries with 4.5 rebounds.

The Wings are 3-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Golden State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Golden State gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 24 the Valkyries won 90-81 led by 25 points from Burton, while Maddy Siegrist scored 16 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Myisha Hines-Allen is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 80.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

Wings: JJ Quinerly: out for season (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Luisa Geiselsoder: out for season (shoulder), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.