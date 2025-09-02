Man City signs Donnarumma after Ederson leaves for Fenerbahce in goalkeeper switch

Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain after selling long-time goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, in a…

Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain after selling long-time goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, in a switch that seems at odds with the playing approach by the once-dominant Premier League team.

Donnarumma — one of the world’s best shot-stoppers — was a key figure in PSG’s run to the Champions League title last season but was deemed surplus to requirements at the French club following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille last month.

City has moved for the 26-year-old Donnarumma even though his strength isn’t passing the ball out from the back — typically a key requisite for goalkeepers in teams coached by Pep Guardiola.

That’s what Ederson excelled at, helping to revolutionize the goalkeeper position in English soccer with his uncanny calmness under pressure with the ball at his feet and ability to start attacks from deep. The Brazil international had seven assists in the Premier League — two more than any other goalie — thanks to his long, raking passes.

Donnarumma is now the future for City, though, after signing a five-year deal in what he described as a “special and proud moment.”

“This is a club every player in world football would love to join,” the Italy international said.

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years — so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honor and a privilege.”

While potentially an unlikely signing by Guardiola, Donnarumma does add a proven winner and leader to City’s locker room and a bigger presence in goal.

Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season because of his inspired shot-stopping in the Champions League’s knockout stages. He had one year left on his contract at PSG, which wasn’t prepared to let him leave for free at the end of the season.

“He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level,” City director of football Hugo Viana said.

Ederson won 18 trophies at City after joining from Benfica in 2017.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope,” the 31-year-old Ederson said, “but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.”

Viana praised Ederson for his “skills and bravery,” adding they were “crucial in helping City play the beautiful football we have seen.”

Ederson’s departure continued the clear-out of players who helped City became the dominant force in England under Guardiola, as well as a Champions League winner in 2023, but might now be past their best.

In this transfer window, Kyle Walker has left for Burnley on a permanent deal, Jack Grealish joined Everton on loan and Manuel Akanji signed for Inter Milan on Tuesday.

James Trafford, a 22-year-old signed from Burnley in the offseason, has started the season as City’s first-choice goalkeeper but is likely to be usurped by Donnarumma.

The transfers of Donnarumma and Ederson were announced a few hours after European soccer’s summer transfer window shut in England late Monday. The window is still open in Turkey, however.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.