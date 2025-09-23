Giants take home losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (77-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-80, fourth in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (77-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-80, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-15, 5.29 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (14-11, 3.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 211 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -198, Cardinals +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 38-38 record in home games and a 77-80 record overall. The Giants have a 48-28 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has a 77-80 record overall and a 33-43 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles and 33 home runs while hitting .252 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 7 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .176 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.