Giants take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (75-75, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-75, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (75-75, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-75, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8, 4.98 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into the matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing three in a row.

Arizona has a 76-75 record overall and a 39-34 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .435.

San Francisco has a 37-38 record in road games and a 75-75 record overall. The Giants are 40-24 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo leads the Diamondbacks with a .290 batting average, and has 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 90 walks and 97 RBIs. Gabriel Moreno is 11 for 33 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 12 for 36 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

