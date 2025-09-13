Giants meet the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-65, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-72, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-65, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-72, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (14-9, 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, Giants +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 38-35 record in home games and a 75-72 record overall. The Giants have gone 48-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has an 82-65 record overall and a 34-39 record in road games. The Dodgers are 56-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 102 RBIs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 11 for 33 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 48 home runs, 102 walks and 92 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

