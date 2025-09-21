Giants jump on struggling Blake Treinen with an 8th-inning rally for a 3-1 victory over the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey had a tying RBI double during San Francisco’s three-run rally in the eighth,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey had a tying RBI double during San Francisco’s three-run rally in the eighth, and the Giants battered Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen to avoid a four-game series sweep with a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

The struggling Treinen (1-7) dramatically blew a 1-0 lead in the eighth, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while facing only seven batters. Incredibly, Treinen took his fifth loss in his last seven appearances despite pitching just 5 1/3 innings in that stretch.

The 37-year-old Treinen was a big contributor to the Dodgers’ championship run last season, but his latest in a series of disastrous outings ballooned his ERA to 5.55. Los Angeles’ entire bullpen has largely struggled for weeks, playing a major role in the defending World Series champions’ inability to avoid a wild-card playoff series.

Treinen wasted seven stellar innings of one-hit ball by Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers, whose four-game winning streak ended. With San Diego’s win over the White Sox, Los Angeles’ magic number stayed at 3 for clinching its 12th NL West title in 13 seasons.

Spencer Bivens (4-3) pitched the seventh and Ryan Walker earned his 16th save for the Giants, whose playoff chances are all but over despite their second win in nine games.

Sheehan was brilliant, striking out 10 with no walks while retiring the final 15 Giants he faced.

Trevor McDonald matched zeros with Sheehan until the seventh inning of his first career start. The Dodgers finally got to McDonald in the seventh when Max Muncy drew a leadoff walk and scored on Michael Conforto’s line-drive single.

Key moment

Willy Adames drew a bases-loaded walk for the tiebreaking run, and Matt Chapman added an RBI groundout before Treinen left the Dodger Stadium mound to loud boos.

Key stat

The Dodgers drew more than 4 million fans this season for the first time, with Sunday’s crowd of 46,601 giving them 4,012,470.

Up next

Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75 ERA) takes the mound Monday when the Giants begin their season-ending homestand against the Cardinals.

Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.29 ERA) makes his final mound start of the regular season Tuesday when the Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks.

