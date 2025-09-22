Giants host the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (76-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-79, fourth in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (76-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-79, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (7-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

San Francisco has gone 38-37 at home and 77-79 overall. The Giants have a 35-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 76-80 overall and 32-43 in road games. The Cardinals have a 47-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles and 32 home runs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 7 for 31 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .289 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .165 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.