Giants bring win streak into game against the Cardinals

San Francisco Giants (71-69, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-71, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carson Seymour (0-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (6-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -118, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 70-71 overall and 39-33 at home. The Cardinals have a 50-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 36-35 record in road games and a 71-69 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 20 home runs, 42 walks and 78 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 11 for 39 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 15 for 38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 9-1, .316 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

