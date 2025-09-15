Gerardo Seoane fired as Borussia Moenchengladbach coach 3 games into Bundesliga season

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — A winless and goalless start to the Bundesliga season cost Gerardo Seoane his job as Borussia…

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — A winless and goalless start to the Bundesliga season cost Gerardo Seoane his job as Borussia Moenchengladbach coach on Monday, just three league games into the campaign.

The Swiss coach wasn’t able to turn around a run of poor form dating back to last season. His last game in charge was a 4-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday which left Gladbach with one point from its opening three games, and no goals scored.

Sporting director Roland Virkus said the club “lost faith that a turnaround with Gerardo can succeed” as Gladbach extended a winless run to 10 Bundesliga games going back to April. Seoane’s only victory with Gladbach in any competition in that time was against a fifth-tier club in the German Cup in August.

It means another new coach for United States attacking midfielder Gio Reyna, who joined Gladbach from Borussia Dortmund last month.

Seoane, who had been at Gladbach since June 2023, is the second Bundesliga coach to be fired less than a month into the season. Erik ten Hag lasted only two league games at Bayer Leverkusen amid poor form and disagreements with club management.

It’s not the first time Seoane has lost his job early in the season. His Leverkusen team was second-from-last in the league in early October 2022 when he was fired and replaced by Xabi Alonso, who won the Bundesliga and German Cup with Leverkusen the following season.

His departure is part of a longer-term decline at Gladbach, which reached the Champions League round of 16 in the 2020-21 season but hasn’t qualified for any European competition since. The team was 10th in the Bundesliga under Seoane last season.

Gladbach said its Under-23 team coach Eugen Polanski will be in charge “until further notice” as the team heads into a tricky game at Leverkusen on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.