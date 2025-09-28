Gauff through to 3rd of China Open with win over Fernandez. Alcaraz triumphs in Japan for 65th win

BEIJING (AP) — French Open winner Coco Gauff was forced to go the distance against Leylah Fernandez before closing out…

BEIJING (AP) — French Open winner Coco Gauff was forced to go the distance against Leylah Fernandez before closing out a tight three-setter 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on Sunday to advance to the third round at the China Open.

The defending champion and a firm crowd favorite in Beijing overcame a second-set stumble and then struggled to serve out the match in the third, before breaking Fernandez in the 12th game of the deciding set to clinch it.

Gauff will next face No. 16 Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon in the WTA 1000-series tournament.

In earlier matches Sunday, Eva Lys beat No. 10 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and American McCartney Kessler was leading Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 7-5, 3-0 when the Czech player retired from the match.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men’s tournament.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev rallied from a break down in the deciding set to defeat 37th-ranked Corentin Moutet 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal matchup against Daniil Medvedev, who got past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-3.

A day after becoming the latest tennis star to make an apology to Chinese fans, Lorenzo Musetti had a straight-sets victory over tour veteran Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3 in a second-round match.

Earlier, Learner Tien beat Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with the No. 9-ranked Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Japan Open: Alcaraz’s record

Carlos Alcaraz comfortably defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Japan Open with his 65th match win of the season to equal his personal-best tally in a single season, according to the ATP Tour. He also had 65 wins in 2023.

“It’s great to go through, to play another semifinal,” the 22-year-old Alcaraz said. “It’s special because it’s the first time I am playing here in Japan and here in Tokyo, so to reach the semifinals in my first appearance is something great.”

Alcaraz will next face Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian who defeated Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-2.

___

