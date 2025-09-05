Garcia’s two-run homer and Wacha’s strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer and Michael Wacha pitched 5 2/3 strong innings as…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer and Michael Wacha pitched 5 2/3 strong innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Friday night.

Garcia hit Pablo López’s first pitch high above the left-field bullpen after Vinnie Pasquantino singled with two out in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. Pasquantino and Garcia each had a pair of hits.

Brooks Lee and Jhonny Pereda hit consecutive doubles in the fifth inning for the Twins’ run. Pereda made his Twins debut behind the plate.

The Twins have lost five straight and have baseball’s worst record since the July 31 trade deadline at 11-22.

Wacha (9-11) allowed a run on four hits and two walks, striking out five. He has allowed fewer than three runs in nine of his 10 career starts against the Twins.

Carlos Estévez earned his major league-best 38th save with help from a sliding catch by center fielder Kyle Isbel.

Bobby Witt Jr. left the game after six innings due to low back spasms.

López (5-4) returned from injury for his first start in three months, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out four. López was placed on the 15-day Injured List on June 4 with a right shoulder strain.

Key Moment

Initially called out on a force at second, Garcia was ruled safe when the Royals challenged that shortstop Lee had dropped the ball before touching second.

Key Stat

Through the first seven games of their current homestand, the Royals are 2 for 26 with runners in scoring position while scoring 10 of 14 runs via home runs.

Up Next

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (13-7, 3.08 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Stephen Kolek (4-5, 3.99) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.