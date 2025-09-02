Gabby Thomas won’t run at track and field world championships due to Achilles tendon injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Olympic champion Gabby Thomas will miss this month’s track world championships with an Achilles tendon injury…

Thomas, the American who won the 200-meter sprint in Paris and was on both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter gold-medal relay teams, said she exacerbated the injury in July.

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself,” Thomas said in a statement sent out Tuesday to announce the news.

World championships run Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

Thomas did not look in top form last month at U.S. nationals, where she rallied to secure the third and final spot in the 200 by .001 seconds. The 28-year-old Thomas said she plans on competing in 2026.

