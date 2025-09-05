France star Ousmane Dembélé injured 12 days before PSG starts Champions League defense

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé limped off the field injured while playing for France in World Cup qualifying on…

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé limped off the field injured while playing for France in World Cup qualifying on Friday, just 12 days before Paris Saint-Germain begins the defense of its Champions League title.

Dembélé went on as a substitute for the second half of France’s 2-0 win against Ukraine and lasted less than 35 minutes. He left with what seemed to be a right hamstring injury, walking to the bench with his right hand pressed to the back of his right thigh.

The PSG winger took little part in practice with France this week to manage an injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps was visibly frustrated when Dembélé’s injury was clear and gestured angrily at the sideline.

PSG starts its eight-game Champions League opening phase program on Sept. 17 at home to Atalanta.

The French champion goes to Barcelona, Dembélé’s former club, two weeks later on Oct. 1.

