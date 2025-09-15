France player cited for biting in Women’s Rugby World Cup

LONDON (AP) — France flanker Axelle Berthoumieu was cited for biting an Ireland player in the Women’s Rugby World Cup…

LONDON (AP) — France flanker Axelle Berthoumieu was cited for biting an Ireland player in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals and faces a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Ireland opposite Aoife Wafer accused Berthoumieu of biting her during France’s 18-13 win on Sunday in Exeter.

Video of the incident showed Berthoumieu on the bottom of a ruck with her mouth apparently on the arm of Wafer. Wafer then seemed to show her arm to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron.

“I spoke to the referee,” Ireland captain Sam Monaghan said. “Aoife told me, I didn’t see it myself, but I spoke to the referee and asked them.”

No action was taken on the field and Berthoumieu was charged after the game by citing commissioner Jeff Mark.

Mark also cited France captain Manaé Feleu for a dangerous tackle. She was yellow-carded in the first half for collapsing a maul.

