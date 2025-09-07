Framber Valdez makes first start for Astros since throwing pitch that hit his catcher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez was back on the mound for Houston on Sunday with César Salazar not in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez was back on the mound for Houston on Sunday with César Salazar not in the lineup in the left-hander’s first start since crossing up his catcher and hitting him in the chest with a pitch in an incident that was perceived as intentional.

Valdez was pitching on regular rest against the Texas Rangers after the Astros decided to give Luis Garcia more time to recover following the right-hander’s first start in more than two years coming off Tommy John elbow surgery.

Valdez threw a 92.8 mph sinker on his second pitch after giving up a grand slam to Trent Grisham in a 7-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Salazar moved his glove downward after the pitch was thrown, an indication he was expecting a pitch with less velocity and more break. The ball hit him in his chest protector.

Just before the pitch that Grisham sent over the fence, Salazar had motioned for Valdez to step off the mound. Valdez and Salazar both said after the game the pitch that hit the catcher wasn’t on purpose.

Manager Joe Espada said the day after the incident he considered it resolved. He quickly dismissed the idea of any lingering issues before Sunday’s game.

“That’s in the past,” Espada said. “Let’s just focus on today.”

Yainer Diaz started at catcher Sunday after Salazar was behind the plate the previous two starts from Valdez. Diaz caught 23 of Valdez’s first 25 starts this season.

Salazar had been recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Aug. 27 for his second stint with the Astros this season. Valdez’s outings were the second and third starts of the season for Salazar, all three coming since he was recalled. Salazar went into Sunday without having appeared in a game since the incident with Valdez.

Espada said Garcia was fine physically coming off the 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels last Monday. He allowed three runs on three hits, including two homers, in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

The Astros have a day off Monday before starting a three-game series at Toronto. Espada said he planned to announce their rotation for that series after Sunday’s game.

