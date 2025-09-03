Formula 1: How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Italian Grand Prix.…

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Italian Grand Prix. It’s the 16th round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN2.

— Other countries are listed here.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Italian Grand Prix, 72 laps of the 5.79-kilometer (3.60-mile) Autodrome Nazionale Monza. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET/1300 GMT).

Italian Grand Prix venue

Welcome to the “Temple of Speed”. Monza is one of the very oldest purpose-built race tracks anywhere in the world and its high-speed corners reward the most committed drivers. It’s the home race for Ferrari and its passionate “Tifosi” fans, who celebrated Charles Leclerc’s win last year. Wins for Pierre Gasly in 2020 and Daniel Ricciardo in 2021 showed Monza can produce some surprises.

Last time out

Oscar Piastri’s lead turned from a meager nine points to an imposing 34 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix after his teammate and title rival Lando Norris’ car broke down near the end. Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull in front of his home crowd and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls claimed his first career podium finish in third.

Key stats

9 — Oscar Piastri’s win at the Dutch GP means he and Lando Norris are level on nine career wins each.

15 — Following the Dutch GP, Lewis Hamilton’s 15 Grand Prix races this season are the most for any driver without a podium finish for Ferrari, not counting sprint races.

584 — McLaren has a vast lead in the constructors’ championship with 584 points. That’s 324 more than second-place Ferrari, and more than the bottom seven teams put together.

What they’re saying

“I’m very proud of the whole team. It wasn’t just myself that improved to get here. It was the whole team around me and without them, none of this is possible. So, it’s a big team effort.” — Oscar Piastri.

“This is a first step, my first podium, and hopefully many more to come.” — Isack Hadjar.

