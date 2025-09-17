Formula 1: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV and what to know

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.…

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 51 laps of the 6-kilometer (3.73-mile) Baku City Circuit. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET / 1100 GMT).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix venue

The first street circuit in seven races is a unique mix of a high-speed seafront straight and twisty, narrow roads around the old town of Baku. Cars speed past the medieval city walls, which F1 fans fondly call the “castle.” Since its debut in 2017, Baku has gained a reputation for dramatic races with late twists, like Max Verstappen colliding with his then-teammate Daniel Ricciardo in 2018, or a crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. on the next-to-last lap last year. Oscar Piastri won in Azerbaijan in 2024. No driver has yet won the event two years running.

Last time out

Verstappen took his first win since May at the Italian Grand Prix amid controversy over McLaren’s treatment of title contenders Lando Norris and Piastri. Norris lost second place to Piastri because of a slow pit stop but McLaren ordered Piastri to give the place back. The team argued it wanted to keep the title race as fair as possible. Piastri leads Norris by 31 points in the standings with eight rounds of the championship to go. His lead would have been 37 points if he’d kept second place.

Catch up on F1

Key stats

7 — McLaren can wrap up the constructors’ title Sunday with seven races to go. A 1-2 finish for Norris and Piastri would give McLaren an unassailable lead over Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

155.791 — The average speed in miles per hour (250.7 kph) of Verstappen’s win at Monza set a new F1 record.

5 — It’s the sixth of eight races on street circuits this season, and Norris has so far outscored Piastri on street circuits by 86 points to 81. The most recent street race — in Canada — was the only F1 GP in 2025 with neither McLaren driver on the podium.

What they’re saying

“If you look back at last year, it was pretty close between many people. The Ferraris, as well, were very strong there. We expect them to be good there.” — Lando Norris looks ahead to Azerbaijan.

“I said what I had to say on the radio. And once I got the second request, then I’m not going to go against the team.” — Oscar Piastri on McLaren’s request for him to give up second place to Norris at Monza.

