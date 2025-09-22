Former Real Madrid coach Chus Mateo takes over Spain’s national basketball team

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid coach Chus Mateo is taking over Spain’s national basketball team. The Spanish basketball federation…

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid coach Chus Mateo is taking over Spain’s national basketball team.

The Spanish basketball federation said Monday that Mateo will replace Sergio Scariolo, who couldn’t lead Spain past the group stage of EuroBasket last month.

The 56-year-old Mateo parted ways with Madrid in July and Scariolo was then hired to replace him after EuroBasket, Europe’s continental championship.

Spain won EuroBasket 2022 before the disappointing performance this year.

