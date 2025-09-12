Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial joins Monterrey in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Monterrey in Mexico’s top-tier league, the club announced…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Monterrey in Mexico’s top-tier league, the club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old Martial, who played nine seasons for the Red Devils, arrives at Monterrey after playing one season with AEK Athens. He signed a two-year contract with a third-year option, the Mexican team announced.

In Monterrey, Martial will join Spanish internationals and former Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales.

The French player started off his career with Lyon and then transferred to Monaco before joining Manchester United for the 2015-16 season.

Martial played 317 matches and scored 90 goals with the Red Devils, winning the Europa League (2016-17), the FA Cup (2015-2016 and 2023-24), and the EFL Cup (2016-2017 and 2022-23) as well as the FA Community Shield (2016).

Martial played 31 matches with France’s national team, his last one in 2021.

Monterrey is eyeing its first league title since the Apertura 2019 tournament. The Mexican side won the regional club tournament in CONCACAF and played in the last FIFA club World Cup reaching the round of 16, where they lost to Borussia Dortmund.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.