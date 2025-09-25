Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar dies after sustaining brain injury during soccer game

CHICHESTER, England (AP) — Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar has died after sustaining a “significant brain injury” during a…

CHICHESTER, England (AP) — Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar has died after sustaining a “significant brain injury” during a lower-league soccer match in England. He was 21.

His death was confirmed by his club Chichester City on Thursday.

Vigar was placed in an induced coma after sustaining the injury in a game on Saturday for the English non league team.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning,” his family said in a statement issued through Chichester. “His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Vigar, who also played on loan for Derby, was hurt early in a game at Wingate & Finchley FC. He reportedly sustained the injury when he collided with a wall at the side of the field.

“We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away,” the English Football Association said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Vigar, a forward, joined Arsenal’s academy in 2017 and signed as a professional in 2022.

He was described as a “powerful and versatile forward.”

“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away,” the London club said in a statement.

Chichester’s scheduled game against Lewes on Saturday has been postponed.

The semi-professional league Chichester plays in said a minute of silence would be observed before all matches this weekend and all players would wear black armbands.

