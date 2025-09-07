Fodrey scores 1st goal in MLS, Wolff adds goal, assist; Austin beats Sporting KC 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — CJ Fodrey scored his first career goal in MLS in the 82nd minute, Owen Wolff…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — CJ Fodrey scored his first career goal in MLS in the 82nd minute, Owen Wolff had a goal and an assist, and Austin FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night.

Austin (11-9-8) has 41 points, tied with Los Angeles FC for fifth in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (7-16-6) has lost five of six.

Fodrey, a 21-year-old forward in his third MLS season, flicked in a header — his second career goal contribution — to give Austin a 2-1 lead. Wolff played a corner kick to the near post and Fodrey redirected it inside the back post.

Dejan Joveljic converted from the spot in the 16th minute to open the scoring. Shapi Suleymanov drew a foul conceded by Austin’s Nicolás Dubersarsky to set up Jovelic’s penalty kick.

Guilherme Biro played an arcing ball-ahead from well beyond midfield to the penalty arc, Wolff’s volley settled the ball just outside the 18-yard box and then he ripped a second-touch shot into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.

The 20-year-old Wolff has seven goal contributions in the last seven games and career highs of five goals and six assists this season. The midfielder went into this season, his fifth in MLS, with eight career goal contributions (three goals, five assists).

Austin beat Sporting 1-0 in the season opener on Feb. 22.

