Flamengo beats Estudiantes La Plata 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Flamengo defeated Argentina’s Estudiantes La Plata 2-1 on Thursday in the first leg of…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Flamengo defeated Argentina’s Estudiantes La Plata 2-1 on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal.

Pedro opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the match and Guillermo Valera added another in the ninth minute for the “Mengao.” Leo Pereira had an own goal in the 90th minute for the Estudiantes.

Flamengo, one of the most popular teams in Brazil, is a three-time Copa Libertadores champion and its last title came in 2022.

The second leg will be played next Thursday in Argentina.

If Flamengo makes it through, it will play the winner between Argentinian sides Racing Club and Velez Sarsfield.

Earlier on Thursday, Bryan Martinez and Michael Estrada scored goals and Ecuador’s LDU defeated Sao Paulo 2-0 at estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, in Quito.

Martinez put the home side ahead in the 15th minute and Estrada secured the win with his goal in the 78 minute.

The second leg will be played next Thursday in Sao Paulo.

The winner will play either Palmeiras or River Plate from Argentina. The Brazilians won the first leg 2-1 and will host the second match next Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.